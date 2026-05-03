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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Play Tigers On May 3

Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .222 BA, .300 OBP and .311 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He returns to action for the first time since April 29, when he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Tyler Holton will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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