Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Angels On May 24

Higashioka is hitting for a .215 BA, .279 OBP and .342 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored eight runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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