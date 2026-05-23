Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Angels On May 23

Higashioka is hitting for a .211 BA, .268 OBP and .303 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored seven runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Walbert Urena (1-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.