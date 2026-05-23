Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Angels On May 23
Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Higashioka is hitting for a .211 BA, .268 OBP and .303 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored seven runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Walbert Urena (1-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.