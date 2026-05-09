FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Yankees On May 9

Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Harrison has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News