Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Yankees On May 9
Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Harrison has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Harrison is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.