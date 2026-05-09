Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Yankees On May 9

Harrison is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.