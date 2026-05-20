Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On May 20

Harrison is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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