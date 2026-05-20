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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On May 20

Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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