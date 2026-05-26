FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 26

Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has -105 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News