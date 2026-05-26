Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Cardinals On May 26

Harrison is 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.