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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Rangers On May 20

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Texas Rangers at Coors Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Freeland has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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