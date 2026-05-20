Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Rangers On May 20

Freeland is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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