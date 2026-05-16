Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 16

Freeland is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.