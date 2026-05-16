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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 16

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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