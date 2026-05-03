Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Braves On May 3

Freeland is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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