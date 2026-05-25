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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Astros On May 25

Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker is 2-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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