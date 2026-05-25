Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Astros On May 25

Rocker is 2-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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