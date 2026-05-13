Konnor Griffin And Pirates Face Rockies On May 13

Griffin is hitting for a .248 BA, .313 OBP and .388 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 16 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. Griffin has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.