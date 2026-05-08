Konnor Griffin And Pirates Face Giants On May 8

Griffin is hitting for a .257 BA, .320 OBP and .389 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 13 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. Griffin has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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