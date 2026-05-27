Kody Clemens And Twins Play White Sox On May 27

Clemens is hitting for a .231 BA, .317 OBP and .399 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 17 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI against the White Sox.

David Sandlin makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.