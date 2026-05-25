Kody Clemens And Twins Take On White Sox On May 25

Clemens is hitting for a .237 BA, .322 OBP and .400 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 16 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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