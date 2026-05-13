Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Marlins On May 13

Clemens is hitting for a .211 BA, .318 OBP and .368 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 13 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

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