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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Marlins On May 13

Kody Clemens and his Minnesota Twins will face the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .211 BA, .318 OBP and .368 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 13 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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