FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Play Guardians On May 9

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .193 BA, .316 OBP and .349 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 11 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 4.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News