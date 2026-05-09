Kody Clemens And Twins Play Guardians On May 9

Clemens is hitting for a .193 BA, .316 OBP and .349 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 11 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 4.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.