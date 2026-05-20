Kody Clemens And Twins Play Astros On May 20

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .336 OBP and .427 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 16 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (2-5 with a 5.72 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.

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