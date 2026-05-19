Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Astros On May 19

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .338 OBP and .434 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 16 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Lance McCullers makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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