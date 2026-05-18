Kody Clemens And Twins Face Astros On May 18

Clemens is hitting for a .245 BA, .341 OBP and .445 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 15 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Brewers.

Tatsuya Imai (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 9.24 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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