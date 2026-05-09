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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Royals On May 9

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .293 BA, .393 OBP and .443 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 25 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. McGonigle has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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