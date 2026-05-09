Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Royals On May 9

McGonigle is hitting for a .293 BA, .393 OBP and .443 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 25 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. McGonigle has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.