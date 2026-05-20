Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Guardians On May 20

McGonigle is hitting for a .288 BA, .391 OBP and .412 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 28 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. McGonigle has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.