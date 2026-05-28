Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Angels On May 28

McGonigle is hitting for a .297 BA, .401 OBP and .431 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 35 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. McGonigle has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

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