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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Angels On May 28

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .297 BA, .401 OBP and .431 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 35 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. McGonigle has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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