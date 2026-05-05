Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 5

Gausman is 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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