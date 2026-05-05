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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 5

Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gausman has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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