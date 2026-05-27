Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Take On Marlins On May 27

Gausman is 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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