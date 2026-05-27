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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Take On Marlins On May 27

Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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