Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On May 7

Marte is hitting for a .215 BA, .269 OBP and .363 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 19 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.