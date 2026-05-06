Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Pirates On May 6

Marte is hitting for a .221 BA, .277 OBP and .374 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 19 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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