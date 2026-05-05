Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 5

Carpenter is hitting for a .211 BA, .300 OBP and .463 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 11 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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