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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 5

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .211 BA, .300 OBP and .463 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 11 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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