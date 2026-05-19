Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Guardians On May 19

Montero is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.