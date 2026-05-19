Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Guardians On May 19
Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montero has -102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Montero is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.