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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Twins On May 3

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .316 OBP and .454 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 17 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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