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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Tigers On May 15

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .239 BA, .328 OBP and .458 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 22 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Rays.

The Tigers will send Brenan Hanifee (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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