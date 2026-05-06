Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 6

Okamoto is hitting for a .244 BA, .327 OBP and .489 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 19 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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