Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 5

Okamoto is hitting for a .236 BA, .322 OBP and .465 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 18 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.