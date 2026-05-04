Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 4

Okamoto is hitting for a .236 BA, .319 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 18 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.