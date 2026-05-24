Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 24

Okamoto is hitting for a .213 BA, .296 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 25 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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