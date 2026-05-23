Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 23

Okamoto is hitting for a .213 BA, .296 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 25 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (6-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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