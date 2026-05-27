Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 27

Okamoto is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 25 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.