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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Marlins On May 27

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 25 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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