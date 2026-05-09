Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Angels On May 9

Okamoto is hitting for a .248 BA, .335 OBP and .489 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 19 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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