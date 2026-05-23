Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Take On Cubs On May 23

Teng is 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.