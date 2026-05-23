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Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng

Houston Astros • #17 RP

Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Take On Cubs On May 23

Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Teng has -166 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Teng is 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kai-Wei Teng

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