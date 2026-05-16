FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 16

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 8 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News