Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 16

Wrobleski is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 8 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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