Justin Foscue And Rangers Play Rockies On May 19

Foscue is hitting for a .280 BA, .308 OBP and .600 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs) in his previous appearance against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

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