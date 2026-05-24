Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On May 24

Caminero is hitting for a .267 BA, .358 OBP and .503 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 32 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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