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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On May 18

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .256 BA, .342 OBP and .488 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 28 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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