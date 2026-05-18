Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On May 18

Caminero is hitting for a .256 BA, .342 OBP and .488 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 28 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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