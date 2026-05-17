Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On May 17

Caminero is hitting for a .253 BA, .333 OBP and .471 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 27 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.