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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 6

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .260 BA, .351 OBP and .489 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 21 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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