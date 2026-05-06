Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 6

Caminero is hitting for a .260 BA, .351 OBP and .489 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 21 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.