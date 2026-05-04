Junior Caminero And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 4

Caminero is hitting for a .264 BA, .350 OBP and .504 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 20 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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