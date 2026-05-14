Juan Soto And Mets Play Tigers On May 14

Soto is hitting for a .263 BA, .357 OBP and .444 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 11 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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