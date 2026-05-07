Juan Soto And Mets Face Rockies On May 7

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .396 OBP and .506 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .902 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.07 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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