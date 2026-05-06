Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On May 6

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .407 OBP and .479 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored nine runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.