Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On May 6
Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:20 p.m. ET. Soto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .407 OBP and .479 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored nine runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.
Michael Lorenzen (2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.