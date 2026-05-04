Juan Soto And Mets Take On Rockies On May 4

Soto is hitting for a .314 BA, .415 OBP and .500 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored eight runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Soto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Angels.

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.