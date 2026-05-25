Juan Soto And Mets Take On Reds On May 25

Soto is hitting for a .294 BA, .390 OBP and .559 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .949 and he has scored 22 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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