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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Reds On May 25

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Monday, May 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .294 BA, .390 OBP and .559 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .949 and he has scored 22 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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